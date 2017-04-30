North Freeway re-opens at N. Loop after 3-car crash

A man was killed on the North Freeway while he was trying to change a tire Sunday morning.Officers say the man had a flat tire on the North Freeway just north of the North Loop. He got out in the far right lane to change the tire.His friend travelling in a car behind him stopped along the freeway.Then, a man in a white truck hit the friend's car. The friend's car then was pushed forward, causing the man changing his tire to be pinned and killed. His friend was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.No other details have been released.