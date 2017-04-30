TRAFFIC

North Freeway re-opens at N. Loop after 3-car crash

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-45 northbound at N. Loop.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was killed on the North Freeway while he was trying to change a tire Sunday morning.

Officers say the man had a flat tire on the North Freeway just north of the North Loop. He got out in the far right lane to change the tire.

His friend travelling in a car behind him stopped along the freeway.

Then, a man in a white truck hit the friend's car. The friend's car then was pushed forward, causing the man changing his tire to be pinned and killed. His friend was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other details have been released.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescar crashHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Big rig accident snarls traffic on I-10 near downtown
8 ways TxDOT will ease Houston traffic
The best day to buy gas is...
Crane topples at busy Galleria-area intersection
More Traffic
Top Stories
ABC13's guide to the new & improved Levy Park
Violent storms kill at least 5 people near DFW
Secretariat's Texas link: Love and siring in Needville
Deputies injured after 3 patrol cars crash at red light
EPA scrubs climate change data from website
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
What's happening around town today?
Show More
The best day to buy gas is...
Journalists decry 'fake news' at Trump-less dinner
Leader who told Obama 'go to hell' gets White House invite
Pope fears N. Korea crisis may spark World War III
Deshaun Watson buys his mom a new Jaguar for birthday
More News
Top Video
Hacker claims to have leaked 'OITNB' episodes
EPA scrubs climate change data from website
Deputies injured after 3 patrol cars crash at red light
Violent storms kill at least 5 people near DFW
More Video