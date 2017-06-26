TRAFFIC

New University of Texas license plates released

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
Alumni and fans of The University of Texas now have another way to express their support for the Longhorns with the release of the redesigned University of Texas "UT Tower" license plate. My Plates, the State of Texas vendor for specialty license plates, has been working with the University to finalize this new addition.

The new plate design features the iconic UT Tower entirely in the familiar shade of burnt orange. The famous tower is often bathed in all orange to recognize significant achievements by UT staff, students and teams, as well as for class welcoming events and commencements.

In addition to the Tower, the plate also features the burnt orange Longhorns silhouette logo and the ever-popular slogan "Hook 'em Horns" along the bottom legend of the plate.

The Tower plate is the third UT plate in the My Plates inventory, joining the UT Longhorns plate and a plate that is only burnt orange and white.

"The Tower is the most recognizable symbol of The University of Texas", said Craig Westemeier, senior associate athletics director for licensing and business development. "The new design offers our fans and supporters another great option to show their Texas pride."

To buy the new UT Tower plate design or one of the other two Longhorns plates, visit www.MyPlates.com.

If you have the prior UT plate design, and you love it, you may continue to renew it. You may also replace it with the new redesigned tower plate. All it takes is a visit to your local county tax office and a replacement fee of $6.50.

