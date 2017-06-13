TRAFFIC

Toll problems? New toll road system causing conflict

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new computer system at the Harris County Toll Road Authority is causing problems for drivers in the Houston area.

Tolls for E-Z plates, E-Z tag express and "missed-a-toll" transactions may be delayed in posting to your HCTRA account. However, the new system will not charge you for any outstanding toll violations prior to the new system being put into place.

For questions and concerns about your account, you can call HCTRA at 281-875-EASY or 3279.

