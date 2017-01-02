Nearly three hours after crashing, a jackknifed 18-wheeler was cleared from the westbound lanes of the North Loop at McCarty.The crash began just after 6am, backing up traffic on the first Monday of the new year.Emergency vehicles worked in the midst of heavy storms to try and move the truck, which initially covered every lane of the freeway.Katherine Whaley told drivers they could use I-10 as an alternate to save time to work, for those not lucky enough to have the day off.It was not immediately clear whether slick roads or something else caused the wreck, or whether there are any injuries.