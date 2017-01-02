More than two hours after crashing, a jackknifed 18-wheeler continues to block the westbound lanes of the North Loop at McCarty.The crash began just after 6am, backing up traffic on the first Monday of the new year.Emergency vehicles are still at the scene trying to move the truck, which now appears to cover only part of the North Loop.The truck previously blocked off all the lanes.Katherine Whaley said you can use I-10 as an alternate to save time.It was not immediately clear whether slick roads or something else caused the wreck, or whether there are any injuries.