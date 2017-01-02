A crash involving a jackknifed 18-wheeler has shut down the westbound lanes of the North Loop at McCarty.
Emergency vehicles are at the scene trying to move the truck, which covers all the lanes of the North Loop.
Katherine Whaley said you can use I-10 as an alternate to save time.
It was not immediately clear whether slick roads or something else caused the wreck, or whether there are any injuries.
traffictraffic accidenttruck crashHouston
