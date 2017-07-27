EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2069157" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Groundbreaking begins for 288 tollway in Harris County.

Crews along SH-288 have achieved some major milestones along the project to build toll lanes from downtown to the Brazoria County line.Just last weekend, workers poured the first concrete between Beltway 8 and McHard.The majority of the construction is near the 288 interchanges with the beltway and the 610 South Loop where you can see crews building new columns for the flyover ramps.That construction has forced the closure of one lane in each direction on the 610 South Loop near 288.Those lanes are set to reopen August 27.Next year, crews will begin on new ramps at Holly Hall.There are currently more than 30 active work zones on the project.Crews are in overdrive to finish the project by mid-2019.