TRAFFIC

Major milestones hit in project to create toll lanes from downtown to Brazoria Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

Construction milestones hit in toll lanes project (KTRK)

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Crews along SH-288 have achieved some major milestones along the project to build toll lanes from downtown to the Brazoria County line.

Just last weekend, workers poured the first concrete between Beltway 8 and McHard.

The majority of the construction is near the 288 interchanges with the beltway and the 610 South Loop where you can see crews building new columns for the flyover ramps.

That construction has forced the closure of one lane in each direction on the 610 South Loop near 288.

Those lanes are set to reopen August 27.

Next year, crews will begin on new ramps at Holly Hall.

There are currently more than 30 active work zones on the project.

Crews are in overdrive to finish the project by mid-2019.

RELATED: Road work begins on 288 through Brazoria and Harris counties to create new toll lanes
EMBED More News Videos

Groundbreaking begins for 288 tollway in Harris County.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
trafficconstructiontoll roadHoustonBrazoria County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
WB lanes of I-10 near Magnolia reopen after fuel spill
Vote could lower speed limit along Galveston Seawall
Give METRO your feedback at public meetings this week
New headache for Westheimer drivers today
More Traffic
Top Stories
Harris County Sheriff's deputy found dead in home
Rapper Z-Ro appears in court on assault charge
Health Museum gets big-time national affiliation
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol
Man dies after spinning Ohio fair ride malfunctions
Could Sean Spicer dance his way onto DWTS?
Uber charging customers to return lost items
Caught on camera: Orca whale attacks fishing boat
Show More
Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Ohio State Fair tragedy: Other major accidents on rides
Man insists 'everything' bagel, not drugs, led to positive test
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
Creepy clown wanders town with machete taped to arm
More News
Top Video
Health Museum gets big-time national affiliation
Whata-surprise! Whataburger throws party for grandpa
1,200 jobs moving to Houston ExxonMobil campus in 2018
Uber charging customers to return lost items
More Video