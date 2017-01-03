TRAFFIC

Miraculous: 7 people survive major crash on Hillcroft
EMBED </>More News Videos

Richmond at Hillcroft will remain closed for several hours after a violent crash that sent seven to the hospital.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Crews are cleaning up after a very serious crash involving an SUV on Hillcroft overnight.

Police say five people inside an SUV lost control, striking a METRO bus shelter with two people inside just before 11pm.

PHOTOS: Violent crash on Hillcroft and Richmond
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

The vehicle went on to strike several parked cars at an automotive business, before crashing into a traffic control box.

Six people were taken to the hospital, but miraculously, all of them survived. Police said none of the victims have life-threatening injuries.

The bad news for commuters this morning is that the traffic signals at Hillcroft and Richmond will remain out for several hours, as crews try to get the signals working again.

RAW VIDEO: Crews clean up major crash on Hillcroft
EMBED </>More News Videos

Raw video shows the scene of a violent accident on Hillcroft at Richmond overnight



Investigators are looking into the incident, and said the people inside the SUV may have been involved in a fight at a gas station down the road.

Police think the driver of the SUV was trying to get away from that confrontation when the crash occurred.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
traffictraffic accidentcrashmetroHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
N. Loop westbound at McCarty reopens after crash
2 friends killed in early morning crash on US-59
Uber driver boasts of cruising through 240 consecutive green lights in NYC
I-45 NB ramp from 610 N Loop reopens after crash
More Traffic
Top Stories
Violent home invasion turns neighborhood into war zone
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
Missing League City woman feared for her safety
Driver on I-45 does donuts on freeway, stops traffic
Man struck twice while crossing FM 1960
Customs computer outage leads to big airport delays
Woman hit 27 years to the day grandmother killed in crash
Show More
Kim Burrell under fire for comments about gays
Ceiling falls in on sleeping residents during storms
Unemployed citizens to get $587 a month
Dick Clark Productions rejects Mariah Carey's sabotage claim
O'Brien says he doesn't know who will start in playoff game
More News
Top Video
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
Violent home invasion turns neighborhood into war zone
Woman hit 27 years to the day grandmother killed in crash
Customs computer outage leads to big airport delays
More Video