METRORail and US-290 closures coming this weekend

METRORail Red Lin e from Downtown Transit Center and Preston stations, Friday 10 p.m. until Monday morning

METRORail Green Line from Magnolia Park Transit Center and Theater District stations, Friday 8 p.m. until Monday morning

METRORail Purple Line from EADO/Stadium and Theater District stations, Friday 8 p.m. until Monday morning

If you ride METRO Rail, expect to delays this weekend.Maintenance crews will be working on portions of all three light rail lines:Free shuttles will run every 12 minutes to provide for METRORail riders.In addition, the US-290 inbound connector ramp to the 610 West Loop will be blocked, from Saturday at 5 a.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.As an alternate route, take the I-10 direct connector westbound, exit Wirt/Chimney Rock and make a U-turn to access the 610 West Loop.