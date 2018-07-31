TRAFFIC

REWARDING EXPERIENCE: METRO giving away Kindles, gift cards for vanpooling

EMBED </>More Videos

Join a METRO vanpool and get prizes.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Vanpooling just got more rewarding, thanks to METRO's "Race to Ride Challenge."

Every vanpooling trip from now through Dec. 31 qualifies for a chance to win prizes.

Just by joining a vanpool, you get a welcome gift.

If you already belong to a vanpool, you are automatically entered into monthly drawings for gifts like Kindles, GoPros, Fitbits, and tablets.

Existing vanpools can also win prizes for the whole group like Starbucks breaks and gift cards to Kroger, JCPenney and Cinemark.

There are also more rewards for posting on social media.

Want in? Here's how to join a METRO vanpool.

EMBED More News Videos

Five to 15 commuters can take part in METRO's vanpooling service to cut costs and get more time.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetrorideshareHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Gulf Freeway St. Joseph/Pease exit ramp opens early
Distracted driving crash deaths rising in Harris Co.
We're not sure how this driver could see...well, anything
Woman suing Houston after arrest for refusing tow
Plan ahead, closures expected on the Gulf Freeway and 610
More Traffic
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News