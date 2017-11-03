  • LIVE VIDEO Live coverage of Astros victory celebration in Houston
METRO restores most rail service out of downtown after Astros rally

Those traveling through downtown should expect significant delays following the Astros victory rally.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're trying to get home after the Houston Astros World Series victory parade, METRO is offering free service out of downtown on bus and rail routes.

Despite service limitations and suspensions earlier in the afternoon, rail service has been restored in most of the downtown area. Service is temporarily suspended on the green and purple lines between Hobby Center and EaDo due to heavy foot traffic in the area.

METRO is encouraging riders not to leave downtown immediately following the rally in an attempt to ease congestion. They are telling riders to monitor their website and social media accounts for service updates as the evening progresses.

"We encourage fans to enjoy the festivities in downtown Houston after the parade and not feel rushed to return home immediately. Please exercise patience and understand, METRO will get you home," METRO spokesperson Laura Whitley said.

The agency warns riders that road closures will impact bus routes, and a full list of detoured routes is available on RideMETRO.org.

