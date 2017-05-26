METRO offering free rides for students this summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --METRO is helping students get around this summer with some free rides.
Kindergartners to high school seniors will be able to travel anywhere they want on METRO light rails, buses and park and ride services free of charge this summer.
The Summer Fun Pass will be good from June 1 until September 1. All you have to do to get one is fill out an application online, print one out and mail it in or visit a METRO storefront in person.
Come September, kids will be able to keep the card and get 50% off of regular fares.
