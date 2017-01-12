CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON

METRO offering free rides for Houston marathon runners
Marathon runners can run METRO for free on race day with their race bib.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Good news for Chevron Houston Marathon runners: METRO wants to make your life a little easier on race day.

Anyone with a race bib can ride METRO for free on Sunday. The discount is valid for your entire round trip to and from the race.

METRO offers an interactive tool on its website to help riders plan their trip.

If you're still planning on driving downtown for the race, be sure to check out our full list of marathon-related road closures and plan your drive accordingly.

Parking for Chevron Houston Marathon
If you're heading downtown for the Chevron Houston Marathon, you'll need to know where to leave your car!

Stay with ABC13.com for complete coverage of the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon, and tune to ABC13 on Sunday, January 15 for live coverage on race day.
