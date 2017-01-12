METRO offering free rides for Houston marathon runners

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Good news for Chevron Houston Marathon runners: METRO wants to make your life a little easier on race day.
Anyone with a race bib can ride METRO for free on Sunday. The discount is valid for your entire round trip to and from the race.
METRO offers an interactive tool on its website to help riders plan their trip.
If you're still planning on driving downtown for the race, be sure to check out our full list of marathon-related road closures and plan your drive accordingly.
Stay with ABC13.com for complete coverage of the Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon, and tune to ABC13 on Sunday, January 15 for live coverage on race day.