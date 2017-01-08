MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut --Weather was likely a factor in a massive pile-up crash on I-91 in Connecticut Saturday involving nearly two dozen vehicles.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-91 near exit 21 in Middletown.
Connecticut State Police said the crash involved at least 20 cars, 3 tractor trailers and a tanker truck. No serious injuries were reported.
Troopers posted this video of the scene on social media:
#CTtraffic: I-91 sb x21 Middletown closed for multi-car crash. Troopers report at least 20 cars, 3 TT's, a tanker. No serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/dzE1BBNW1H— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 7, 2017
Interstate 91 south was shut down between exit 21 and exit 25 for more than five hours.
The state police reported multiple crashes and spin-outs across the state.