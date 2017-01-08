WINTER STORM

Massive pile-up crash on I-91 in Connecticut shuts down highway for hours

MIDDLETOWN, Connecticut --
Weather was likely a factor in a massive pile-up crash on I-91 in Connecticut Saturday involving nearly two dozen vehicles.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-91 near exit 21 in Middletown.

Connecticut State Police said the crash involved at least 20 cars, 3 tractor trailers and a tanker truck. No serious injuries were reported.

Troopers posted this video of the scene on social media:

Interstate 91 south was shut down between exit 21 and exit 25 for more than five hours.

The state police reported multiple crashes and spin-outs across the state.
