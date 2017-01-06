The northbound lanes on the Fred Hartman Bridge have reopened after a man was hit and killed.SkyEye was over the scene when the lanes were shut down.Deputy constables tell us that the man was walking on the bridge when he was struck by a car. He was criss crossing through traffic when he was hit by a truck.There's no word on why he was walking in the area, but officials say that it's not uncommon for people to be walking on the bridge.We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.