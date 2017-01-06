TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

Lanes reopen on Fred Hartman Bridge after a man was hit and killed by a vehicle
Traffic is beginning to stack up on the east side, after a crash has shut down part of the Fred Hartman Bridge.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The northbound lanes on the Fred Hartman Bridge have reopened after a man was hit and killed.

SkyEye was over the scene when the lanes were shut down.

Deputy constables tell us that the man was walking on the bridge when he was struck by a car. He was criss crossing through traffic when he was hit by a truck.

There's no word on why he was walking in the area, but officials say that it's not uncommon for people to be walking on the bridge.

VIDEO: New details from the accident scene
Foti Kallergis reports from the crash scene at the Fred Hartman Bridge

KATHERINE WHALEY: Traffic backed up by crash
Katherine Whaley said major delays are expected after a fatal accident on the Fred Hartman Bridge


We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.
