Houston Police say a man is dead after he apparently jumped out of a moving vehicle on the Southwest Freeway.This all happened on U.S. 59 and Fondren just before 11:35 p.m.The man was found dead at the scene after he was obliterated by multiple vehicles.Investigators told Eyewitness News that a man was high on PCP and jumped from the passenger side of a vehicle.The woman who was driving the vehicle told authorities that her boyfriend became suicidal after they used the drug."The victim had a suicidal episode and jumped from the vehicle striking the concrete with multiple vehicles hitting him, and rolling over him," HPD Sgt. Robert Klementich said.All northbound lanes of U.S. 59 were closed for hours as authorities investigated the scene.The man's girlfriend was arrested. Officers are working to determine if charges will be filed against the driver.