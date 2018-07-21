If you're traveling this weekend, be prepared for some major closures along the South Loop, Gulf Freeway and East Freeway.All eastbound and westbound lanes from Woodridge to SH-35 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.All eastbound and westbound lanes from FM-521 to Almeda Road and Scott Street will also be closed starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.All northbound lanes from IH-610 South Loop to Woodridge Drive will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting Friday until Sunday, Sept. 30.All southbound lanes from the 225 connector ramp to IH-610 South Loop will also be closed starting at 9 a.m. Friday until Sunday, Sept. 30.All northbound and southbound lanes at IH-610 South Loop will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday.All eastbound lanes from the Beltway to Dell Dale Boulevard will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.All northbound and southbound lanes from the connector ramp to IH-10 East will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.