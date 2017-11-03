A major change is coming to the Gulf Freeway this weekend, and it could have you detouring for weeks. Starting on Saturday night at 9 p.m., all but one lane of I-45 will be blocked off northbound between Telephone road and the I-69 interchange.Three of four lanes will be shut down until Monday at 5 a.m. At that point, crews will open an additional lane. That means that two lanes will be open, and two lanes will be closed. Then, on Thursday morning at 5 a.m. another lane will open, for a total of three driving lanes.One lane will continue to be blocked off until December 1st.The closures will allow TxDOT to install a large concrete barrier and finish construction of the St. Joseph/Pease two-lane exit ramp. It's all part of a more than $30 million project to remodel the I-45/I-69 interchange into downtown Houston, which is scheduled to be completed in the second quarter of 2019.Along with the three lane closure, it is University of Houston's homecoming weekend, so there will be a lot of extra traffic in the area.