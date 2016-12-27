Today's Top Stories
TRAFFIC
Major accident blocking all mainlanes of I-45 Gulf Fwy outbound at Woodridge
KTRK
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 09:19AM
A major accident is blocking all mainlanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway outbound at Woodridge.
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
