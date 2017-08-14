TRAFFIC

Week-long closure of Lynchburg Ferry begins Monday

Commuters who usually use the Lynchburg Ferry will need to make other plans. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you ride the Lynchburg Ferry to get to work, you are going to need to make other plans this week.

The Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner's Office is reminding riders the ferry is closed all week as crews conduct underwater inspections on both ferry landings.

The ferry will be closed from Monday until Sunday. Normal operations are expected to resume on Monday, August 21.

Authorities recommend the following alternate routes for the duration of the closure:

  • Traffic heading northbound:
    • (EZ Tag Only) Use SH-225 West to Sam Houston Tollway North back to I-10 East
    • Use SH-225 East to SH-146 North to Spur 330 North back to I-10
  • Traffic heading southbound:
    • (EZ Tag Only) Use I-10 West to Sam Houston Tollway South back to SH-225 East
    • Use I-10 East to Spur 330 South to SH-146 South back to SH-225 West


