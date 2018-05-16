TRAFFIC

Overturned propane tanker shuts down Hwy 59 in both directions in Beasley

BEASLEY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is working a rollover accident involving a propane tanker on Highway 59 in Beasley, about 15 minutes south of Rosenberg.


The overturned tanker has the freeway shut down in both directions at Isleib.

If you're headed in that direction, expect delays.

Rollover accident in Beasley shuts down Hwy 59 at 1st Street in both directions

