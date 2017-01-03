Lights knocked out after severe accident on Hillcroft

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Crews are cleaning up after a very serious crash involving an SUV on Hillcroft overnight.
Police say five people inside an SUV lost control, striking a METRO bus shelter with two people inside just before 11pm.
PHOTOS: Violent crash on Hillcroft and Richmond
The vehicle went on to strike several parked cars at an automotive business, before crashing into a traffic control box.
Six people were taken to the hospital, but miraculously, all of them survived. Police said none of the victims have life-threatening injuries.
The bad news for commuters this morning is that the traffic signals at Hillcroft and Richmond will remain out for several hours, as crews try to get the signals working again.
ORIGINAL REPORT: 7 people miraculously survive violent crash on Hillcroft
Investigators are looking into the incident, and said the people inside the SUV may have been involved in a fight at a gas station down the road.
Police think the driver of the SUV was trying to get away from that confrontation when the crash occurred.
RAW VIDEO: Crews clean up major crash on Hillcroft
