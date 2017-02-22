TRAFFIC

Big traffic backup on I-45 and Hardy Toll Rd. after large pothole forces drivers to pull over

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
There's a major traffic backup on northbound I-45 between Rayford and Hardy Toll Road after reports of several vehicles with blown out tires.

According to TXDOT, a large pothole is causing a road hazard, which is forcing many drivers to pull over on the side of the road after having issues with their vehicle.


A contractor is on the way to the area to repair the pothole.

Traffic anchor Katherine Whaley is monitoring the situation and has your alternates all morning long.
Live traffic map
