Y'all, this pothole is DEEP. You can see the rebar in 45! Massive delays. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/4YFGFL66Zr — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) February 22, 2017

There's a major traffic backup on northbound I-45 between Rayford and Hardy Toll Road after reports of several vehicles with blown out tires.According to TXDOT, a large pothole is causing a road hazard, which is forcing many drivers to pull over on the side of the road after having issues with their vehicle.A contractor is on the way to the area to repair the pothole.Traffic anchor Katherine Whaley is monitoring the situation and has your alternates all morning long.