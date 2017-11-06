Commuters got a free car wash of sorts Monday morning along the Katy Freeway, whether they wanted it or not.Water was spraying across I-10 at Eldridge for more than an hour. The eastbound frontage road received the bulk of the water, but even drivers heading the other way probably needed their wipers for a moment.Houston Public Works says a contractor doing work in the area hit an 8-inch water line causing the break.Crews worked to assess the damage and repair the water line.