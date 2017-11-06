TRAFFIC

Katy Freeway turns into impromptu commuter car wash during mid-morning commute

Watermain break slowing traffic on I-10 eastbound at Eldridge. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Commuters got a free car wash of sorts Monday morning along the Katy Freeway, whether they wanted it or not.

Water was spraying across I-10 at Eldridge for more than an hour. The eastbound frontage road received the bulk of the water, but even drivers heading the other way probably needed their wipers for a moment.

Houston Public Works says a contractor doing work in the area hit an 8-inch water line causing the break.

Crews worked to assess the damage and repair the water line.
