TRAFFIC

I-45 NB ramp from 610 N Loop is closed due to an 18-wheeler accident

A heavy truck accident blocks off the 610 North Loop eastbound ramp to I-45 northbound.

ABC13's Rebecca Spera suggests to take Airline as an alternative.
