If you use Highway 290 to get to school or work, you might notice some changes this morning.TxDOT says the I-10 connector to the Northwest Freeway and the North Loop is now open.Officials said you should watch for signs as you adjust to the new ramps this week.Both of those new ramps are now open. The I-10 ramp links you directly to 290 or the eastbound lanes of the North Loop without having to get onto the West Loop.Katherine Whaley will have traffic updates every 10 minutes on Eyewitness News this morning.