How to get help after massive Harris Co. toll road glitch

One woman told Eyewitness News she was shocked to learn a computer glitch was overcharging her for tolls on the Grand Parkway.

Thousands of drivers from across the city are responding to our ABC13 Facebook page after our report about widespread problems on the Harris County toll roads.Drivers said they are getting overcharged on the Grand Parkway, but that's not the only place where people are having issues.The Harris County Toll Road Authority covers everything from the Sam Houston Tollway to the Katy managed lanes and Hardy Toll Road.This afternoon, officials said they have some answers for you.The problem surfaced primarily for its EZtag customers not just on the Grand Parkway, but also other toll roads which are billed with TxTag.HCTRA customer Laurie Robles was just one of those people affected."What's frustrating is trying to get through to any entity that can answer my questions," Robles said.For those specific billing issues where EZTag customers are getting a bill in May or June from TxTag, here is what you can do to report your billing problems.Tonight at 6, you'll hear from HCTRA about how it has created a solution to take care of its customers after all of these issues.