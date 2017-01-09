TRAFFIC

How to get around downtown during Super Bowl week

The GreenLINK circulators will help you get through downtown during the Super Bowl festivities, January 28 - February 5, every 7 - 10 minutes. The route connects parking options on the west side of downtown Houston to the entrance to Super Bowl LIVE in and around Discovery Green.

Popular spots around the route include:

Smith & McKinney
City Hall
BCycle Station
Tranquillity Park
Central Library & Julia Ideson Library
Theater District
Bayou Place
Sundance Cinemas
Buffalo Bayou Access
METRORail Station

Smith & Dallas
Sam Houston Park
Heritage Society Museum
Doubletree Hotel
BCycle Station

Smith & Polk

Smith & Bell

Smith & Pease
Crowne Plaza Hotel

Louisiana & Pease
Tellepsen Family YMCA
METRO Transit Center

Louisiana & Bell

Louisiana & Dallas

Hyatt Regency Hotel

Dallas & Main
Main Street Square
METRORail Station
Courtyard by Marriott
Marriott Residence Inn
SpringHill Suites
GreenStreet
BCycle Station

Dallas & San Jacinto
GreenStreet
South Texas College of Law

Austin & Lamar
Phoenicia Specialty Foods Grocery Store
The Shops at Houston Center
BCycle Station
Four Seasons Hotel
Embassy Suites Hotel

McKinney & Crawford
Discovery Green
Minute Maid Park
Incarnate Word Academy
Westin Downtown

METRORail Station

Avenida de las Americas Hall B
George R. Brown Convention Center
Hilton Americas

Lamar & LaBranch
Discovery Green
BCycle Station
Toyota Center
Root Memorial Square
Holiday Inn Express

Lamar & San Jacinto
The Shops at Houston Center

Walker & Fannin
Magnolia Hotel
Alden Hotel
METRORail Station

Walker & Main
METRORail Station
Club Quarters Hotel

Walker & Milam
600 Travis Observation Deck
The Lancaster Hotel

Greenlink is partnership between the Downtown District and Houston First and operated by METRO.
