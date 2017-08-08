FLOODING

High water snarls AM commute on Houston-area freeways

Traffic picking up on North Fwy amid standing water

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A number of spots closer to freeways are taking on high water as torrential rainfall continues to pound the Houston area this morning.

ABC13's Patricia Lopez reported from the feeder road of the northbound North Freeway near Gulf Bank where some motorists tested the standing water to the I-45 on-ramp.

As has been customary during prior flooding events in the area, officials consider freeway underpasses, bridges, feeder roads and side streets as common danger zones.

So far, no major incidents have been reported on freeways. However, a number of high water areas are being reported.

