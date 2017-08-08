TRAFFIC

High water locations reported on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The following reports of high water have been verified by Houston Transtar as of 4:27 a.m. Tuesday:
  • IH-45 North NB at N Main St: Right shoulder, right lane, center lane
  • IH-45 North NB at SH 249/Mount Houston Rd.: Three frontage road lanes
  • IH-45 North NB at West Rd.: Three frontage road lanes
  • IH-45 North SB at N. Main Street: Right shoulder, right lane
  • IH-45 North SB at Richey Rd.: Two frontage road lanes
  • IH-45 North SB at SH 249/Mount Houston Rd.: Three frontage road lanes
  • IH-45 North SB at West Rd.: Three frontage road lanes
  • IH-610 East Loop NB at IH-10 East: Left interchange ramp, interchange ramp
  • Beltway 8-West SB at Kempwood: One frontage road lane
  • Beltway 8-West SB at Little York Rd.: Unknown
  • Beltway 8-West SB at Richmond Ave.: One frontage road lane
  • Hardy Toll Road NB at Rankin Rd.: Exit Ramp, entrance ramp



Remember, if you come across high water, don't attempt to drive through it. Go around, don't drown.
