HOUSTON (KTRK) --The following reports of high water have been verified by Houston Transtar as of 4:27 a.m. Tuesday:
- IH-45 North NB at N Main St: Right shoulder, right lane, center lane
- IH-45 North NB at SH 249/Mount Houston Rd.: Three frontage road lanes
- IH-45 North NB at West Rd.: Three frontage road lanes
- IH-45 North SB at N. Main Street: Right shoulder, right lane
- IH-45 North SB at Richey Rd.: Two frontage road lanes
- IH-45 North SB at SH 249/Mount Houston Rd.: Three frontage road lanes
- IH-45 North SB at West Rd.: Three frontage road lanes
- IH-610 East Loop NB at IH-10 East: Left interchange ramp, interchange ramp
- Beltway 8-West SB at Kempwood: One frontage road lane
- Beltway 8-West SB at Little York Rd.: Unknown
- Beltway 8-West SB at Richmond Ave.: One frontage road lane
- Hardy Toll Road NB at Rankin Rd.: Exit Ramp, entrance ramp
Remember, if you come across high water, don't attempt to drive through it. Go around, don't drown.
Danger zones: Freeway underpasses, bridges, feeder roads, side streets @abc13houston #kattraffic #ABC13— Katherine Whaley (@KatherineABC13) August 8, 2017
STREET FLOODING: Katy area received more than 6 inches of rain overnight. #katy #flood @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/wPbDLo1ZYV— Foti Kallergis (@FotiKallergis) August 8, 2017