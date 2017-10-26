Heavy traffic expected city-wide for World Series weekend

Leave early and pack your patience.
Whether you're headed to Minute Maid Park, a downtown bar or a friend's house to watch the game on Friday, prepare for traffic.
TxDOT is putting a hold on construction projects inside the Beltway between Friday morning and Monday morning to ease congestion. Still, tens of thousands of fans are heading downtown for watch parties and the games at Minute Maid Park.
One look at Minute Maid Park tells you something big is about to happen, says Astros fan, Niko Montez,
"It's a little bit crazy down here, the barricades, you see all the cops; it's wild man."
The Downtown District has this online interactive map here to help plan your trip.
You check out the parking garage locations, if METRORail stops are near those garages, or if the Greenlink shuttle runs nearby. The free shuttle circles downtown and the Orange route will run extended hours on game days.
Of course, the closer you park to Minute Maid the higher the price for parking, so for less expensive options, the Downtown District suggests you look west of Main Street. It also says that some prices you see online may end up being higher for World Series weekend.
METRO is urging the use of the METRORail and has its own set of apps for you: a trip planner, mobile ticketing app to pay for your ticket, and MPDConnect to report suspicious activity.
"We had an increase of persons using our system, even new riders who aren't used to using it. The message I really want to push out is the see something say something, that's very important," said METRO Police Chief, Vera Bumpers.
