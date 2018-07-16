Heads up, drivers! Another section of Highway 290 now open

We've got some good news about Highway 290!TxDOT opened another major section of the Northwest Freeway Monday morning.Drivers endured a major closure over the weekend.Last week TxDOT said contractors were ready to open the mainlanes, entrances, and exits to US-290 from West Little York to Pinemont.Over the weekend, construction crews closed US-290 eastbound from FM-529 to Hollister from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. before the opening of the highway for the Monday morning rush hour.The Northwest Freeway will now have five eastbound mainlanes from West Little York all the way to the 610 Loop and an outside shoulder.