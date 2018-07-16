TRAFFIC

Heads up, drivers! Another section of Highway 290 now open

EMBED </>More Videos

TxDOT opens another major section of Highway 290 after completed weekend construction

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We've got some good news about Highway 290!

TxDOT opened another major section of the Northwest Freeway Monday morning.

Drivers endured a major closure over the weekend.

Last week TxDOT said contractors were ready to open the mainlanes, entrances, and exits to US-290 from West Little York to Pinemont.



Over the weekend, construction crews closed US-290 eastbound from FM-529 to Hollister from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. before the opening of the highway for the Monday morning rush hour.

The Northwest Freeway will now have five eastbound mainlanes from West Little York all the way to the 610 Loop and an outside shoulder.

Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficconstructionfreewaydrivingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Gulf Freeway St. Joseph/Pease exit ramp opens early
Distracted driving crash deaths rising in Harris Co.
We're not sure how this driver could see...well, anything
Woman suing Houston after arrest for refusing tow
Plan ahead, closures expected on the Gulf Freeway and 610
More Traffic
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News