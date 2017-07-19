CAR CRASH

Head-on crash kills 2 and injures 3 in east Harris Co.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Sjolander Rd.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Two vehicles were involved in a deadly head-on crash this morning in east Harris County.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Sjolander Road just outside Baytown.

A father and his two children were traveling southbound in the pickup when they were hit head-on by a sedan that crossed the center lane.

Two people in the sedan died at the scene. The children in the truck were flown to a hospital from the scene. Their father was transported by ground ambulance.

Skyeye 13 captured extensive damage from the scene.

