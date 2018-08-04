TRAFFIC

Gulf Freeway St. Joseph/Pease exit ramp scheduled to open this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Downtown commuters, a brand-new exit ramp from the Gulf Freeway is back open!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Drivers heading to downtown are about to see a little more traffic relief!

TxDOT says the popular St. Joseph/Pease exit from the Gulf Freeway is finally open. The ramp opened Saturday morning, ahead of schedule.


Now TxDOT says construction crews can focus on finishing work at Cullen.

Also, they are waiting for important construction materials to arrive to begin work on the southbound exit ramp from the Gulf Freeway to the Southwest Freeway and 288. TxDOT was hoping to demolish and begin work on that ramp in October, but crews now have the work scheduled to begin, tentatively, in January of next year.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictrafficconstructionroad closureHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Distracted driving crash deaths rising in Harris Co.
We're not sure how this driver could see...well, anything
Woman suing Houston after arrest for refusing tow
Plan ahead, closures expected on the Gulf Freeway and 610
More Traffic
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News