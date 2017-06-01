TRAFFIC

TxDOT moves Gulf Freeway widening project to Galveston County

Today, the Texas Department of Transportation is celebrating a major milestone in the I-45 Gulf Freeway construction project, which began back in 2011. (KTRK)

GALVESTON COUNTY (KTRK) --
The Texas Department of Transportation is celebrating a major milestone in the I-45 Gulf Freeway construction project, which began back in 2011.

Crews have finished widening the freeway from six to 10 lanes from Beltway 8 to Bay Area Boulevard. The project also added a feeder road lane in each direction. Crews also removed several road overpasses over the freeway including at Dixie Farm, FM-2351, El Dorado, and Bay Area Boulevard.

The HOV expansion is still underway, which will expand the HOV from Scarsdale to Nasa Road 1. That portion of the project is expected to be finished by Spring of 2018.

TxDOT is now taking the next step and moving construction into Galveston County. Crews will continue the freeway widening project, expanding the lanes from six to ten and adding a feeder lane from Nasa Road 1 to FM 517 in Dickinson. If the project stays on track, it is expected to be finished by December of 2021.
