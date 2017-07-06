TRAFFIC

Incredible video: Blue Route truck crash, rescue effort caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Wendy Saltzman on Action News at 4 p.m. on July 4, 2017.

By
BROOMALL, Pennsylvania --
This incredible viewer video captured the moment a tractor trailer overturned on the Blue Route, and the effort of Good Samaritans to rescue the driver.

Troopers at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks are investigating, but now this gripping video may shed some light on what exactly happened.

The video shows the point of impact when a tractor trailer flipped over, ultimately shutting down the highway for about seven hours.

This video was sent to Action News through our Facebook page. Send us your videos on social media using #6abcAction

"I'm still in shock it was happening in front of my eyes," said Victor Alarcon.

Alarcon says for several minutes before he began recording the tractor trailer already looked like it was in trouble.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the full video of the moment a tractor trailer overturned on the Blue Route, and the rescue effort that ensued.



"I said, 'Hold on. I think something is going on here.' Either he is playing around with an 18 wheeler, seems to be crazy to be playing around, or he is falling asleep at the wheel," said Alarcon.

Alarcon spoke only with Action News on Tuesday to describe what he saw and caught on camera.

The 18-wheeler swerved lane to lane on I-476 northbound approaching the Broomall exit.

"I kind of expected what was going to happen. Didn't want it to happen, but there was no way to stop it," Alarcon said.

Then about a minute and a half into his recording you see the violent crash.

"I thought he was dead from the crash," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Overturned truck slows traffic on I-476 NB at Rt. 3 in Broomall. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on July 3, 2017.



The truck hit hard, spewing fluids and the contents of the trailer across the road, completely shutting down northbound traffic Tuesday afternoon.

Alarcon, his father and another man rushed to the cabin, but said the man inside was non responsive.

"We couldn't get an answer from him. Even though we keep calling him, 'Are you ok? Are you ok?' He didn't answer," Alarcon said.

Alarcon says he doesn't think alcohol was involved. A tired driver behind the wheel may have been to blame.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating.

"I didn't smell any alcohol or see any alcohol bottles in the cabin. So, I believe he probably fell asleep, tiredness. It was probably a long drive," he said.

Alarcon says when first responders pulled the driver out, he was breathing, but may have had a broken arm.

State police say he was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstruck crashI-476tractor trailercaught on cameraPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Truck rollover blamed for pothole on East 610 Loop
Freedom Over Texas: Street closures and detours
Study: July 4 is deadliest day of the year to drive
Wrong-way crash reported on Hwy 90 in Crosby
More Traffic
Top Stories
Person hit by vehicle on North Loop eastbound at I-45
Large fire erupts at South Houston warehouse
Thieves slam truck into store and grab safe
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
New diet book claims coffee can help weight loss
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Neighbor accused of killing man over dog droppings
Show More
Hobby Lobby to pay fine for illegal smuggling
Texas City commissioner not resigning after fatal crash
Surveillance video captures pit bull attack young boy
Montana rattled by late night magnitude 5.8 earthquake
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5 hour flight
More News
Top Video
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
New diet book claims coffee can help weight loss
Police: Man threatened to kill nun as she prayed
Neighbor accused of killing man over dog droppings
More Video