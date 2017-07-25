Give METRO your feedback at public meetings this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --METRO's summer listening tour makes another four stops this week.
The agency is making a long-term transit plan to serve the Houston area through 2040 and it's looking for public input.
There are community open houses every evening this week, across town.
Today the open house is at the White Oak Conference Center in northwest Houston. Open houses will also be held in southeast Houston, Missouri City, and east Houston.
More public meetings are running through August.
METRO Next Open Houses
Tuesday: White Oak Conference Center, Houston 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: Sagemont Park Community Center, Houston 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Thursday: Quail Run Community Center, Missouri City 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: Magnolia Multi-Service Center, Houston 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
