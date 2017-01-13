Marathon Course Closures

Additional Half Marathon Course Closures

The Chevron Houston Marathon is Sunday, and it could have you re-routing your drive to church, brunch, or any other errands you may be running.So here are some key tips to avoid getting caught in the traffic.- Stick with the freeways. The marathon course road closures are along surface streets, so the freeways are your friend.- Avoid Memorial Drive, Montrose, Washington Avenue, and Post Oak. Those are some of the biggest streets that will be blocked off.- Make plans to be out and about in the afternoon, not in the morning. The finish line closes at 1:25pm, and most of the roads will be open by then.- Pick your spot. It's fun to cheer on the runners, so pick your perfect spot ahead of time. I like mile 15. It's at Post Oak Boulevard in Uptown. There's plenty of parking and places to drop in for coffee or a snack. The front runners arrive around 8:30am, and the pack arrives around 9:30am.- If you are participating in the marathon, be sure to arrive early, preferably before 5:30am. That's when the roads close downtown.- Are you watching the finish line? Park north of Rusk - it's easier to access those lots, and bring cash.Last but not least, tune into ABC13 and the ABC13 Houston news app to catch all of the action - and avoid traffic.Congress from Crawford to SmithSmith from Congress to FranklinFranklin from Smith to Washington (all lanes except one westbound curb lane)Washington from Congress to Waugh (all lanes except one westbound curb lane from Franklin to Houston, and one eastbound curb lane from Studemont to Sawyer)Heights/Waugh (southbound) from Washington to West GrayWest Gray/Inwood from Waugh to KirbyKirby (northbound) from Inwood to San FelipeKirby (southbound) from San Felipe to BissonnetBissonnet from Kirby to MontroseMandell (southbound) from Bissonnet to SunsetSunset from Mandell to Rice Blvd.Rice Blvd from Sunset to GreenbriarGreenbriar from Rice Blvd. to University Blvd.University Blvd. from Greenbriar to WeslayanWeslayan (from University to BissonnetWeslayan (northbound) from Bissonnet to WestparkWestpark from Weslayan to S. Rice Blvd. (all lanes closed except one westbound lane from Newcastle to 610/59 northbound feeder roadLoop 610 feeder (southbound) from Richmond to WestparkPost Oak Blvd. (northbound) from Richmond to San FelipeSan Felipe (westbound) from Post Oak Blvd. to Tanglewood Rd.Tanglewood Rd. (northbound) from San Felipe to Chimney Rock Rd.Chimney Rock Rd. (northbound) from Tanglewood to Woodway Dr.Chimney Rock Rd. (southbound) from Woodway Dr. to Memorial Dr.Memorial Dr. (westbound) from Chimney Rock Rd. to Loop 610Memorial Dr. (eastbound) from Loop 610 to ShepherdShepherd (all lanes under overpass) from Memorial Dr. to Allen ParkwayAllen Parkway from Shepherd to BagbyDallas from Allen Parkway to BagbyBagby from Dallas to LamarLamar from Bagby to Avenida de las AmericasAvenida de las Americas from Polk to RuskMontrose from Bissonnet to Main/Mecom FountainMain (southbound) from Mecom Fountain to BissonnetBissonnet (eastbound) from Main to MontroseMontrose (southbound) from Bissonnet to DallasMontrose (northbound) from Dallas to Allen ParkwayFreeway Exit Ramp Closures610 West Loop, southbound, exiting to Hidalgo/Richmond