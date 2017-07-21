Freeway closures for this weekend

You might see lane closures on your way to Bush Intercontinental Airport this weekend - expect a total closure on the North Beltway!Westbound lanes shut down from Aldine Westfield to Hardy Toll Road and eastbound lanes from Hardy Toll Road to JFK. All lanes blocked from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Detour to the feeder road as an alternate route.US-290 Eastbound ramp to 610 West Loop/North Loop shut down between Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Take the I-10 director connector to Wirt/Chimney Rock, U-turn to return to 610, as an alternate route.