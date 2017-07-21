TRAFFIC

Freeway closures for this weekend

Traffic check for this weekend (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You might see lane closures on your way to Bush Intercontinental Airport this weekend - expect a total closure on the North Beltway!

North Sam Houston Tollway (Beltway 8 North):

Westbound lanes shut down from Aldine Westfield to Hardy Toll Road and eastbound lanes from Hardy Toll Road to JFK. All lanes blocked from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Detour to the feeder road as an alternate route.

US-290 ramp to 610:
US-290 Eastbound ramp to 610 West Loop/North Loop shut down between Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Take the I-10 director connector to Wirt/Chimney Rock, U-turn to return to 610, as an alternate route.
