Watch for major delays along US-290, I-10 East, and The North Sam Houston Tollway, and along METRO's Red Rail line this weekend.US-290 Eastbound from Senate Ave to Little York, total closure, Friday 9 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m. Detour to feeder.US-290 inbound ramp to 610 northbound and southbound, closed from Saturday 5 a.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Detour to the I-10 direct connector, exit Wirt/Chimney Rock, u-turn.I-10 Eastbound at Gellhorn, total closure, Friday 9 p.m. until Monday 5 a.m. Use Market Street as an alternate route, or exit at Gellhorn, take 610 East Loop and U-turn at Turning Basin.BW-8 North from Imperial Valley to Aldine Westfield, 2 lanes blocked, Friday 9 p.m.METRO's Red Rail line will be shut down from Friday at 10 p.m. until start of service on Monday morning. Free bus shuttles will transport passengers along the line.