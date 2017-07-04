TRAFFIC

Street closures and detours around Freedom Over Texas event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You might run into a lot of traffic around the Freedom Over Texas event, so make sure you are aware of any street closures and detours.

STREET CLOSURES on July 4
8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

  • Bagby northbound at Dallas
  • Bagby southbound at McKinney
  • Lamar between Smith and Bagby


5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

  • Silver Street at Memorial Drive
  • Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue
  • Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh
  • Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times )


5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

  • Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive
  • Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby


9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Citgo fireworks display)

  • Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive


The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard/Studemont Street.

STREET CLOSURES (until July 5 at 7 a.m.)

  • Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from Interstate 45 (Gulf and North Freeways)
  • Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby
  • Sabine Street at Memorial Drive
  • Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street. I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open
  • Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby (Heritage Society Building side; facing westbound travel; in front of fence)
  • Walker at Bagby (Hobby Center side, facing westbound travel; near no parking sign)
  • Allen Parkway at Shepherd (facing eastbound travel)
  • Allen Parkway at Damico Street (facing eastbound travel; triangular median on Allen Parkway)

STREET CLOSURES (until July 5 at 8 a.m.)

  • Allen Parkway inbound at Taft
  • Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street
  • Gillette (east curb lane only)between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway
  • Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street
  • Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street (Heiner reopens 7/5/17 by 5 p.m.)


STREET CLOSURES (until July 6 at 7 a.m.)

  • Metered Parking along Buffalo Bayou Park between Sabine Street and Gillette Street
  • Metered Parking along Buffalo Bayou Park between Gillette Street and Taft Street


