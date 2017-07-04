8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bagby northbound at Dallas

Bagby southbound at McKinney

Lamar between Smith and Bagby

5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Silver Street at Memorial Drive

Sawyer Street at Washington Avenue

Allen Parkway inbound at Waugh

Allen Parkway Service Road at Montrose Boulevard (access to residents at all times )

5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Memorial Drive inbound at Waugh Drive

Memorial Drive outbound at Bagby

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Citgo fireworks display)



Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive



Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from Interstate 45 (Gulf and North Freeways)

Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby

Sabine Street at Memorial Drive

Walker access blocked to Allen Parkway and Sabine Street. I-45 North on-ramp and the loop to McKinney remains open

Allen Parkway outbound at Bagby (Heritage Society Building side; facing westbound travel; in front of fence)

Walker at Bagby (Hobby Center side, facing westbound travel; near no parking sign)

Allen Parkway at Shepherd (facing eastbound travel)

Allen Parkway at Damico Street (facing eastbound travel; triangular median on Allen Parkway)

Allen Parkway inbound at Taft

Gillette Street at W. Dallas Street

Gillette (east curb lane only)between W. Dallas and Allen Parkway

Crosby Street at W. Dallas Street

Heiner Street at W. Dallas Street (Heiner reopens 7/5/17 by 5 p.m.)

Metered Parking along Buffalo Bayou Park between Sabine Street and Gillette Street

Metered Parking along Buffalo Bayou Park between Gillette Street and Taft Street

You might run into a lot of traffic around the Freedom Over Texas event, so make sure you are aware of any street closures and detours.The Buffalo Bayou Waterway will be closed on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. between the Capitol Street Bridge and Montrose Boulevard/Studemont Street.