18wheeler rollover ax on US 59 NB at 610-NORTH LOOP / EXIT RAMP TO 610 IS *CLOSED* — trying to get to a place where we can show you what’s going on. Several lanes blocked. Expect serious delays. @KatherineABC13 #abc13 pic.twitter.com/ZEQTxxBwgI — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 1, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3413266" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An 18-wheeler overturned on the East Loop at Clinton Drive, spilling fertilizer onto the road.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3412960" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two overturned 18-wheelers in Houston could cause delays on your commute

Two overturned 18-wheelers in two separate locations may cause a headache for Houston drivers Tuesday morning.The first problem is on the Eastex Freeway northbound at the 610 North Loop. The exit ramp to 610 is closed.This is a hazmat situation as there's some kind of debris on the exit ramp. Drivers should expect delays.The second incident is on the 610 East Loop northbound at Clinton Drive. This is affecting three frontage road lanes.Fertilizer spilled from the 18-wheeler onto the road, also creating a hazmat problem.No word yet on what caused either wreck or if anyone was injured.