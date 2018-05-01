  • LIVE VIDEO Houston Mayor Turner gives State of the City address
2 overturned 18-wheelers cause headaches on Houston freeways

Truck wrecks cause traffic tie ups into midday (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two overturned 18-wheelers in two separate locations caused a traffic headache for Houston drivers Tuesday.

An overturned 18-wheeler is affecting traffic on the Eastex Freeway.



The first problem is on the Eastex Freeway northbound at the 610 North Loop. The exit ramp to 610 was blocked by a Hazmat spill.


The second incident is on the 610 East Loop northbound at Clinton Drive. This wreck affected three frontage road lanes.

Fertilizer spilled from the 18-wheeler onto the road, also creating a hazmat problem.

An 18-wheeler overturned on the East Loop at Clinton Drive, spilling fertilizer onto the road.

Live traffic map
