Firefighters racing against rising heat after propane truck flips on East Loop

We're still awaiting word on how long the East Loop exit ramp to Highway 225 will be closed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crews are hoping to avoid a catastrophe on the East Loop by cooling down an overturned 18-wheeler full of propane.

The truck somehow lost control earlier this morning on the southbound lanes of 610, where the exit ramp turns into Highway 225.

The crash has shut down the freeway for more than two hours.

A Hazmat and fire crew determined none of the liquid propane has leaked out, but rapidly rising temperatures have emergency officials concerned that could change.

Crews have covered the overturned truck with some sort of material, and are spraying down the truck in an effort to cool the vehicle.

18 wheeler accident in SE Houston



Firefighters explained to reporter Pooja Lodhia the asphalt and air around the truck are heating up, and that could cause the tank to rupture.

The fear is a possible explosion on the East Loop, which is why crews sprung into action very quickly to start cooling the vehicle down.

The area was cleared by fire officials, who pushed back our news crew and police officers off the ramp.

We do not know the condition of the truck's driver, but he was reportedly seen walking around near the crashed 18-wheeler.

Eyewitness News has learned the truck had just been filled with the propane.

When asked when people might expect this wreck to clear, firefighters said it could still be several hours, but weren't certain of a timeline to remove the truck.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

