CAR CRASH

Father and son killed in head-on crash in east Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A father and son are dead after two vehicles were involved in a deadly head-on crash Wednesday morning in east Harris County.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Sjolander Road just outside Baytown.

According to Harris Co. deputies, a father and his two children were traveling southbound in a pick-up truck when they were hit head-on by a sedan that crossed the center lane.

The children in the truck were flown to a hospital from the scene. Their father was transported by ground ambulance.

The father and son in the sedan died on scene.

Investigators say they were from Brownsville, on their way to work at a local refinery when they veered off into the opposing lane.

"The driver of the truck who was headed southbound said it looked like the driver headed northbound might have been going to sleep, but it all happened so fast that I don't know if you can tell," said Sgt. Dennis Castanie.


