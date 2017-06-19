TRAFFIC

Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hwy 288 southbound near CR 64

Crews have shut down all southbound lanes of Hwy 288 near County Road 64.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A deadly crash has shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 288 at County Road 64, just south of Highway 6.

The accident happened just before 3 a.m., involving a motorcycle and an 18-wheeler.

It's unknown what caused the crash, but deputies are investigating.

Meanwhile, all traffic in the area is being diverted off Highway 288 at County Road 56.

Live traffic map
