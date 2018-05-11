TRAFFIC

Expect traffic delays at these 3 locations around Houston this weekend

Katherine Whaley has the weekend road repairs you need to know about.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You can expect delays at three different locations in the Houston area due to emergency road repairs.

The southbound exit from Beltway 8 East to I-10 East is blocked off due to shifting pavement. Traffic will be forced to continue on Beltway 8 East, or take US-90 to I-10.

Business 90 is blocked off from FM 526 to South Lake Houston Parkway in both directions for bridge repair at a gully just east of South Lake Houston Parkway. The closure will be in place for one to two months.

Additionally, one lane of the I-45 North Freeway Southbound ramp to McKinney is blocked. The bridge was struck from underneath a few weeks ago by an over-height load.

As a precaution, TxDOT is keeping the lane closed until they can get a contractor in place to repair the damaged beam.
