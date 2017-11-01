GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --Get ready to rev your engines! The 16th annual Lone Star Rally starts on Thursday in Galveston.
It is the largest four-day motorcycle rally in North America. More than 250,000 motorcycles are expected to cross the causeway onto Galveston Island for the event.
Several streets are blocked off, including portions of Seawall Boulevard, Strand, Harborside, and Mechanic.
Seawall Boulevard will be subject to closures from 19th Street to 25th Street, starting Wednesday, November 1 at 9 a.m.
Eastbound traffic will remain open during the rally dates to both vehicles and motorcycles.
Westbound traffic will be detoured north down 19th Street to Avenue O, west to 25th Street, and south to Seawall Boulevard.
Downtown, beginning October 31, Strand will be closed to eastbound motorcycle traffic only from 18th Street to 25th Street.
Mechanic will be closed for motorcycle parking from 25th Street to 18th Street.
More street closures include 24th Street, 23rd Street, 22nd Street, 21st Street, and 20th from Market to Harborside. All areas will reopen on Sunday evening, November 5th.
You can easily access the activities on the seawall and downtown using the Galveston Trolley. This weekend, it's running a special route, and it's free.
You can board the downtown trolley at each intersection along Post Office between 25th Street and 21st Street.
The downtown trolley will then take riders to the transfer station just before the heart of the event area on Ave O between 21st and 22nd Street.
You can then transfer to the Seawall Trolley which will run from Stewart Beach to Moody Gardens along the Seawall Blvd.
The trolley will run from Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff