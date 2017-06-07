TRAFFIC

Emergency ramp repair during rush hour on Loop at SW Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crews are conducting an emergency repair today that will impact two left lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway connector ramp to I-610 W. Loop northbound. The lanes will remain closed through the evening rush hour.

Drivers traveling from the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-610 West Loop northbound will be impacted. Temporary repairs began this afternoon and are expected to be completed before the morning rush hour tomorrow.

Crews will return to the location at a later date for a full-depth repair to permanently address roadway deficiencies at this location.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route.

