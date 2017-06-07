Crews are conducting an emergency repair today that will impact two left lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway connector ramp to I-610 W. Loop northbound. The lanes will remain closed through the evening rush hour.Drivers traveling from the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound and southbound connector ramps to I-610 West Loop northbound will be impacted. Temporary repairs began this afternoon and are expected to be completed before the morning rush hour tomorrow.Crews will return to the location at a later date for a full-depth repair to permanently address roadway deficiencies at this location.Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route.