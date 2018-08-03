TRAFFIC

Distracted driving crash deaths rising in Harris Co.

Distracted driving crash deaths up across Texas metros

AAA Texas is sounding the alarm about what it calls the "rising danger" of distracted driving.

The most recent statistics from the Texas Department of Transportation show an uptick in deadly crashes between 2016 and 2017 in our own community.

In Harris County, there were 21 deadly distracted driving crashes in 2017, which is an increase of 62 percent from the previous year. Dallas and Travis counties also saw an increase, while numbers showed a slight decline elsewhere statewide.

In a news release, AAA offers these driving guidelines:

Put it away. Place your mobile device out of sight to prevent temptation.

Know where you're going. If using a navigation system, program the destination before driving.

Pull over. If you have to call or text while on the road, pull off the road safely and stop first.

Ask passengers for help. If you're riding with someone, seek their help to navigate, make a call or send a message.

Be a good passenger. Speak out if the driver of your vehicle is distracted.

Don't be a distraction. Avoid calling or texting others when you know they are driving.

Everyone should prevent being intexticated. Just as drivers need to pay attention, so do pedestrians and bicyclists. Never call, text or play games while walking or cycling.
